Round Rock restaurants you'll love

Round Rock is a suburb of Austin that thrives with a diverse community, a live music scene, and a plethora of cuisines to choose from. Named for the round rock that resides in the local creek, this town has been bursting with new growth over the past few years. With new growth comes new eateries. The residents and visitors of this fine city enjoy charming coffee shops, vibrant Indian food, and the best burgers in Round Rock.
The downtown area of Round Rock is a long strip of fine dining, cafes, and pubs. Don’t forget to try the Italian and tex-mex offerings of this region as they’re a real treat. Closer to the highway, you’ll find the burger joints and bistro-style restaurants. Further in, you can indulge in the most authentic Texas tacos around or stop for some vegan pancakes.
Round Rock is also home to notorious breweries and wineries. Some are located in the middle of downtown while others are spread across the outskirts. You’ll find hidden gems all across this well-developed suburb that maintains its small-town feel. From the best restaurants in Round Rock to pizza near you, your cravings will lead your search to some of the best food you’ve ever tasted.
Round Rock's top cuisines
Must-try Round Rock restaurants
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|GYRO Quesadilla W FF
|$10.99
Gyro Meat, cheese and special sauce.
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
Taziki, Garlic or Tahini
|Gyro
|$8.50
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Taziki sauce
Palermo Pasta House - RR
121 E Main St, Round Rock, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mushroom Cream
|$15.00
Cream, butter, garlic, crimini (brown) mushrooms, parmesan, seasonings.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$18.00
Cream, butter, parmesan, grilled marinated chicken, seasonings.
|Amatriciana
|$16.00
Tomato basil, pancetta (Italian bacon), crushed red pepper, seasonings.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Brie & Fig
|$10.99
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs,
Candied Walnuts and Honey
|Platinum Charcuterie Board
|$59.99
Platinum Charcuterie Kit Includes 5 cheeses and 2 cured meats with double portions of meat and extra crackers. This board comes assembled and ready to present at your next party or event. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and cured meats along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock
3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock
|Popular items
|Vegetarian
|$9.99
White Fresh Grilled Cheese + Sweet Plantains + Avocado + Cabbage Salad + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
|Tequenos (5pcs)
|$8.50
5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.
|Parrillita Bowl
|$14.50
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
|Popular items
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock
|Popular items
|Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
|Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
|The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
|$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Barbecue
103 E Main Street, Round Rock
|Popular items
|B.O.B. - BBQ On Brioche
|$13.00
Traditional BBQ Sandwich. Your choice of meat on a locally made brioche bun.
|1 MEAT PLATE
|$17.50
Choose EXACTLY ONE (1) meat and TWO (2) sides
|2 MEAT PLATE
|$21.50
Choose EXACTLY TWO (2) meats and TWO (2) sides
CORK & BARREL
4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock
|Popular items
|8hr Short Rib
|$27.00
|Guinness Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Cannonball
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and house cheese blend.
|Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans
|$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
|Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
Ros Niyom Thai
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock
|Popular items
|KANG KAREE
|$11.95
Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots and yellow onion.
|CURRY PUFF
|$7.25
Thai traditional puff appetizer with chicken , golden potatoes and curry power served with peanut sauce.
|PAD SEE EW
|$10.95
Stir fried flat rice noodle , egg, and chinese broccoli with black soy sauce.
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Bowl Clam Chowda
|$9.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon
|Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)
|$3.00
Cocktail sauce, lemon
|Bowl Seafood Gumbo
|$10.00
Shrimp, oyster, andouille, okra, rice
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Nachos Deluxe
|$13.99
Choice of Beef fajitas, Chicken fajitas, Carnitas or Pastor with beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, jalapenos and onions on the side.
|Tortilla Soup - Small
|$7.50
Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.
|Tortilla Soup - Large
|$10.00
Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000, Round Rock
|Popular items
|SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
SANDWICHES
Greenhouse Craft Food
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Big Spender
|$12.00
Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.
|Chef's Salad
|$13.00
Roasted corn pico, smoked turkey, bacon, queso fresco, avocado, egg, tortilla strips
|Local Burger
|$7.50
Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00
Ambur Fire
5430 US-79, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries
|$13.00
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
|Kickin Jalapeno Dip
|$8.00
A tangy, creamy kickin dip made with tomatillos, fresh cilantro, peppers and a few other fantastic ingredients give this dip lots of love in a jar.
|Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$10.00
1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
|Chimichanga
|$11.49
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)
|$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$7.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
|Pizza, Wings, & Large Salad
|$20.00
Save $5.00! Build your own Pizza, Choose your Wings Flavor, and choose your Salad & Dressing!
|Extra Sides
Extra Salad Dressing's, Wings Extra's & more!
PhoNatic
200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Brooklyn Bowl
|$11.95
|Chicken Pho
|$9.50
|Eye Round Steak Pho
|$10.00
American Legion Post 447
1000 North Georgetown Street, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Touchdown
|$25.00
|Football Friends
|$25.00
|Happy Fall
|$25.00
SUSHI
Sushi Koen
201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mango Salmon Roll
|$9.50
|Shrimp temp roll
|$12.00
|Eel Roll
|$8.50
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Scotch Egg
|$9.95
Soft Boiled Egg Wrapped in Our British Sausage Meat, Rolled in Bread Crumbs and Fried, served with Piccalilli.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$8.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|Fish & Chips
|$20.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2400 I-35, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺
|$6.00
Pan fried gyoza
|Harumaki (4)
|$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll
|Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担
|$12.50
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro& bean sprout.
Y'all's Down Home Cafe
2000 S Ih 35, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Peach Cobbler
|$6.99
Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugar mixture and topped with the most amazing pie crust.
|Over Stuffed Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.99
There's nothing Po about this boy! 1/4 pound of shrimp stuffed in ciabatta bread with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, and mayo.
|Oxtail Over Rice
|$18.49
A Soul Food Delicacy!! We Feature 14 oz. of premium beef low cooked and smothered in our Soon-To-Be-Famous Gravy, served over rice.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Carnivore
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers
|16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
|Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara
TaterQue
1 Chishollm Trail Rd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Sprite
|$2.50
|Dr. Pepper
|$2.50
|10 Wings
|$14.25
PIZZA
Slapbox Pizzicheria
201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock
|Popular items
|14" Pirate #6
|$20.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
|!14" Traditional Cheese #1
|$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|House
|$7.95
Jack Allen's Kitchen
2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Popular items
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
|Fat Jack Burger
|$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
