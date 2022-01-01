Round Rock restaurants you'll love

Round Rock restaurants
Toast
  • Round Rock

Top restaurants in Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock is a suburb of Austin that thrives with a diverse community, a live music scene, and a plethora of cuisines to choose from. Named for the round rock that resides in the local creek, this town has been bursting with new growth over the past few years. With new growth comes new eateries. The residents and visitors of this fine city enjoy charming coffee shops, vibrant Indian food, and the best burgers in Round Rock.

The downtown area of Round Rock is a long strip of fine dining, cafes, and pubs. Don’t forget to try the Italian and tex-mex offerings of this region as they’re a real treat. Closer to the highway, you’ll find the burger joints and bistro-style restaurants. Further in, you can indulge in the most authentic Texas tacos around or stop for some vegan pancakes.

Round Rock is also home to notorious breweries and wineries. Some are located in the middle of downtown while others are spread across the outskirts. You’ll find hidden gems all across this well-developed suburb that maintains its small-town feel. From the best restaurants in Round Rock to pizza near you, your cravings will lead your search to some of the best food you’ve ever tasted.

Round Rock's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Round Rock restaurants

Kababji Grill image

 

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GYRO Quesadilla W FF$10.99
Gyro Meat, cheese and special sauce.
Extra Sauce$0.75
Taziki, Garlic or Tahini
Gyro$8.50
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Taziki sauce
Palermo Pasta House - RR image

 

Palermo Pasta House - RR

121 E Main St, Round Rock, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Cream$15.00
Cream, butter, garlic, crimini (brown) mushrooms, parmesan, seasonings.
Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Cream, butter, parmesan, grilled marinated chicken, seasonings.
Amatriciana$16.00
Tomato basil, pancetta (Italian bacon), crushed red pepper, seasonings.
Craft & Racked Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Craft & Racked Wine Bar

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brie & Fig$10.99
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs,
Candied Walnuts and Honey
Platinum Charcuterie Board$59.99
Platinum Charcuterie Kit Includes 5 cheeses and 2 cured meats with double portions of meat and extra crackers. This board comes assembled and ready to present at your next party or event. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and cured meats along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image

 

Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock

3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian$9.99
White Fresh Grilled Cheese + Sweet Plantains + Avocado + Cabbage Salad + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Tequenos (5pcs)$8.50
5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.
Parrillita Bowl$14.50
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

204 E. Main St., Round Rock

Avg 4.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Liberty Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Barbecue

103 E Main Street, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.O.B. - BBQ On Brioche$13.00
Traditional BBQ Sandwich. Your choice of meat on a locally made brioche bun.
1 MEAT PLATE$17.50
Choose EXACTLY ONE (1) meat and TWO (2) sides
2 MEAT PLATE$21.50
Choose EXACTLY TWO (2) meats and TWO (2) sides
CORK & BARREL image

 

CORK & BARREL

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8hr Short Rib$27.00
Guinness Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
French Onion Soup$8.00
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cannonball
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and house cheese blend.
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
Ros Niyom Thai image

 

Ros Niyom Thai

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KANG KAREE$11.95
Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots and yellow onion.
CURRY PUFF$7.25
Thai traditional puff appetizer with chicken , golden potatoes and curry power served with peanut sauce.
PAD SEE EW$10.95
Stir fried flat rice noodle , egg, and chinese broccoli with black soy sauce.
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Clam Chowda$9.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon
Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)$3.00
Cocktail sauce, lemon
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$10.00
Shrimp, oyster, andouille, okra, rice
Santiago’s (TX) image

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Deluxe$13.99
Choice of Beef fajitas, Chicken fajitas, Carnitas or Pastor with beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, jalapenos and onions on the side.
Tortilla Soup - Small$7.50
Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.
Tortilla Soup - Large$10.00
Delicious tortilla soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, avocados and shredded cheese on top.
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Greenhouse Craft Food image

SANDWICHES

Greenhouse Craft Food

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Spender$12.00
Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.
Chef's Salad$13.00
Roasted corn pico, smoked turkey, bacon, queso fresco, avocado, egg, tortilla strips
Local Burger$7.50
Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00
Ambur Fire image

 

Ambur Fire

5430 US-79, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries$13.00
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
Kickin Jalapeno Dip$8.00
A tangy, creamy kickin dip made with tomatillos, fresh cilantro, peppers and a few other fantastic ingredients give this dip lots of love in a jar.
Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries$10.00
1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Chimichanga$11.49
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pizza & Pub

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
Pizza Delight image

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$7.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
Pizza, Wings, & Large Salad$20.00
Save $5.00! Build your own Pizza, Choose your Wings Flavor, and choose your Salad & Dressing!
Extra Sides
Extra Salad Dressing's, Wings Extra's & more!
PhoNatic image

 

PhoNatic

200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brooklyn Bowl$11.95
Chicken Pho$9.50
Eye Round Steak Pho$10.00
American Legion Post 447 image

 

American Legion Post 447

1000 North Georgetown Street, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Touchdown$25.00
Football Friends$25.00
Happy Fall$25.00
Sushi Koen image

SUSHI

Sushi Koen

201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Salmon Roll$9.50
Shrimp temp roll$12.00
Eel Roll$8.50
The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Scotch Egg$9.95
Soft Boiled Egg Wrapped in Our British Sausage Meat, Rolled in Bread Crumbs and Fried, served with Piccalilli.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$8.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Fish & Chips$20.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2400 I-35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺$6.00
Pan fried gyoza
Harumaki (4)$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll
Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担$12.50
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro& bean sprout.
Y'all's Down Home Cafe image

 

Y'all's Down Home Cafe

2000 S Ih 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peach Cobbler$6.99
Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugar mixture and topped with the most amazing pie crust.
Over Stuffed Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
There's nothing Po about this boy! 1/4 pound of shrimp stuffed in ciabatta bread with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, and mayo.
Oxtail Over Rice$18.49
A Soul Food Delicacy!! We Feature 14 oz. of premium beef low cooked and smothered in our Soon-To-Be-Famous Gravy, served over rice.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnivore
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara
TaterQue image

 

TaterQue

1 Chishollm Trail Rd, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sprite$2.50
Dr. Pepper$2.50
10 Wings$14.25
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

PIZZA

Slapbox Pizzicheria

201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Pirate #6$20.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
!14" Traditional Cheese #1$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
House$7.95
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Luna's Tacos image

TACOS

Luna's Tacos

1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#17 Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
#10 Tropical Pig$3.99
#11 The Texan$4.50
More about Luna's Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Round Rock

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet

Elgin

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
