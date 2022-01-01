Round Rock bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Round Rock

Craft & Racked Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Craft & Racked Wine Bar

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Standard DIY Charcuterie Board$22.99
DIY Kit Includes 3 cheeses and 1 cured meat. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and a cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
Brie & Fig$10.99
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs,
Candied Walnuts and Honey
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
More about Craft & Racked Wine Bar
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

204 E. Main St., Round Rock

Avg 4.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
CORK & BARREL image

 

CORK & BARREL

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guinness Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
French Onion Soup$8.00
Stuffed Piquillo Peppers$12.00
More about CORK & BARREL
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gulf Oysters$2.50
Fresh Shucked (out of shell)
Horseradish, Cocktail, Mignonette
The Jack Stack Burger$13.00
Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries
Smoked Fish Dip$10.00
Smoked Fish, cream cheese, chives, kettle chips
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pizza & Pub

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
Pizza Delight image

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$13.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
French Fries
Fresh and Super Crispy French Fries. Choose from Battered, Italian Parmesan or Cajun Habanero Flavors!
20" House Pie Build Your Own$19.00
Build the Pizza of Your Dreams!
More about Pizza Delight
The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$8.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Salmon or Shrimp Linguine$16.95
Pan Fried Shrimp or Grilled Salmon laid on a bed of Linguine, tossed in a lemon butter and caper sauce.
Kenney Fort Burger$15.95
Brisket and Short Rib Blend Burger, Served in a Pretzel Bun, topped with Streaky Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, with Lettuce Tomato, Onion, and Siracha Mayo, Served with Fries.
More about The Kenney Fort
High Country Market image

 

High Country Market

3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about High Country Market
Burros TexMex Bar and Grill image

 

Burros TexMex Bar and Grill

900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920, round rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Burros TexMex Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Finley's

410 W. Main Street, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.00
Dill pickle chips deep fried in our house seasoned breading and served with spicy ranch dip
Burnt End Queso$10.00
Blended cheeses with peppers, onion, tomato and brisket burnt ends
Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and togarashi
More about Finley's

