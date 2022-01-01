Round Rock bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Standard DIY Charcuterie Board
|$22.99
DIY Kit Includes 3 cheeses and 1 cured meat. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and a cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
|Brie & Fig
|$10.99
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs,
Candied Walnuts and Honey
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
|Popular items
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
CORK & BARREL
4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock
|Popular items
|Guinness Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
|Stuffed Piquillo Peppers
|$12.00
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Gulf Oysters
|$2.50
Fresh Shucked (out of shell)
Horseradish, Cocktail, Mignonette
|The Jack Stack Burger
|$13.00
Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$10.00
Smoked Fish, cream cheese, chives, kettle chips
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
|18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)
|$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$13.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
|French Fries
Fresh and Super Crispy French Fries. Choose from Battered, Italian Parmesan or Cajun Habanero Flavors!
|20" House Pie Build Your Own
|$19.00
Build the Pizza of Your Dreams!
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$8.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|Salmon or Shrimp Linguine
|$16.95
Pan Fried Shrimp or Grilled Salmon laid on a bed of Linguine, tossed in a lemon butter and caper sauce.
|Kenney Fort Burger
|$15.95
Brisket and Short Rib Blend Burger, Served in a Pretzel Bun, topped with Streaky Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, with Lettuce Tomato, Onion, and Siracha Mayo, Served with Fries.
Burros TexMex Bar and Grill
900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920, round rock
Finley's
410 W. Main Street, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Dill pickle chips deep fried in our house seasoned breading and served with spicy ranch dip
|Burnt End Queso
|$10.00
Blended cheeses with peppers, onion, tomato and brisket burnt ends
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.50
Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and togarashi