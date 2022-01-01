Round Rock BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Round Rock

Liberty Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Barbecue

103 E Main Street, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 MEAT PLATE$21.50
Choose EXACTLY TWO (2) meats and TWO (2) sides
B.O.B. - BBQ On Brioche$13.00
Traditional BBQ Sandwich. Your choice of meat on a locally made brioche bun.
1 MEAT PLATE$17.50
Choose EXACTLY ONE (1) meat and TWO (2) sides
Ambur Fire image

 

Ambur Fire

5430 US-79, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries$13.00
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
Kickin Jalapeno Dip$8.00
A tangy, creamy kickin dip made with tomatillos, fresh cilantro, peppers and a few other fantastic ingredients give this dip lots of love in a jar.
Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries$10.00
1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2400 I-35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
