Round Rock BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Round Rock
More about Liberty Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Barbecue
103 E Main Street, Round Rock
|Popular items
|2 MEAT PLATE
|$21.50
Choose EXACTLY TWO (2) meats and TWO (2) sides
|B.O.B. - BBQ On Brioche
|$13.00
Traditional BBQ Sandwich. Your choice of meat on a locally made brioche bun.
|1 MEAT PLATE
|$17.50
Choose EXACTLY ONE (1) meat and TWO (2) sides
More about Ambur Fire
Ambur Fire
5430 US-79, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries
|$13.00
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
|Kickin Jalapeno Dip
|$8.00
A tangy, creamy kickin dip made with tomatillos, fresh cilantro, peppers and a few other fantastic ingredients give this dip lots of love in a jar.
|Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$10.00
1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2400 I-35, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.