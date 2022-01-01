Round Rock pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Round Rock

Palermo Pasta House - RR image

 

Palermo Pasta House - RR

121 E Main St, Round Rock, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Cream$15.00
Cream, butter, garlic, crimini (brown) mushrooms, parmesan, seasonings.
Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Cream, butter, parmesan, grilled marinated chicken, seasonings.
Amatriciana$16.00
Tomato basil, pancetta (Italian bacon), crushed red pepper, seasonings.
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Here There Be Dragons 4-pack cans$22.00
Here There Be Dragons – 8.7%
Style: Hazy DIPA
Flavor & Aroma: Orange Creamsicle, Kiwi and Key Lime
Pizza Roll$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pizza & Pub

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
Pizza Delight image

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$13.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
French Fries
Fresh and Super Crispy French Fries. Choose from Battered, Italian Parmesan or Cajun Habanero Flavors!
20" House Pie Build Your Own$19.00
Build the Pizza of Your Dreams!
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mama Mia
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
