Round Rock pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Round Rock
More about Palermo Pasta House - RR
Palermo Pasta House - RR
121 E Main St, Round Rock, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mushroom Cream
|$15.00
Cream, butter, garlic, crimini (brown) mushrooms, parmesan, seasonings.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$18.00
Cream, butter, parmesan, grilled marinated chicken, seasonings.
|Amatriciana
|$16.00
Tomato basil, pancetta (Italian bacon), crushed red pepper, seasonings.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Here There Be Dragons 4-pack cans
|$22.00
Here There Be Dragons – 8.7%
Style: Hazy DIPA
Flavor & Aroma: Orange Creamsicle, Kiwi and Key Lime
|Pizza Roll
|$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
|Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans
|$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
|18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)
|$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
More about Pizza Delight
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$13.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
|French Fries
Fresh and Super Crispy French Fries. Choose from Battered, Italian Parmesan or Cajun Habanero Flavors!
|20" House Pie Build Your Own
|$19.00
Build the Pizza of Your Dreams!
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mama Mia
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese
|16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
|Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara