Round Rock restaurants you'll love

Must-try Round Rock restaurants
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$9.50
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Taziki sauce
|Gyro Plate
|$12.99
gyro meat, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and taziki sauce
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
Taziki, Garlic or Tahini
Poke House - Round Rock
201 University Boulevard, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.49
Hot Miso Soup
|Aloha Maid Drink
|$1.99
Refreshing drinks made in Hawaii
|Regular Pokerrito
|$12.99
Seaweed or hot cheetos wrap with white rice and 2 scoops of protein
Arepitas- Round Rock - 3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 300
3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock
|Popular items
|Vegetarian
|$10.99
White Fresh Grilled Cheese + Sweet Plantains + Avocado + Cabbage Salad + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
|Tequenos (5pcs)
|$9.00
5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.
|Tostones
|$8.49
Green plantain chips + Ketchup, Mayoketchup and Garlic sauce + Mixed Cabbage Salad + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Cilantro for garnish
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 103-University Oaks
201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock
|Popular items
|The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
|$8.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
|Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
|$0.00
Available in Original and Strawberry.
|Hand-Dipped Shakes
|$0.00
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
La Patrona Seafood - 5430 US Hwy 79
5430 US Hwy 79, Round Rock
|Popular items
|FISH TACO
|$5.00
Fried fish filet strips topped with
cabbage carrot slaw and special
house dressing served on your
choice of corn or flour tortilla
|SHRIMP COCKTAIL
|$13.99
Refreshing shrimp cocktail served with your choice or chips, saltine crackers, or tostadas.
|AGUACHILES ORIGINAL
|$17.99
Shrimp submerged in lime juice seasoned with chili peppers, salt, cilantro, slices of cucumber and slices of onion served with chips or saltine crackers. Cooked shrimp included in plate.
Sirloin Stockade - Round Rock
1723 I-35 North, Round Rock
|Popular items
|12 oz. Sirloin
|$14.99
12 oz Center cut Sirloin grilled to order comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast
|12 oz Ribeye
|$18.99
Marbling throughout Grilled to order comes with2 sides and Texas Toast
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayonnaise comes with fries
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$0.00
A handmade pizza built to your specifications. This pie starts as a plain cheese pizza that you can customize as you like.
|The Works
|$0.00
Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, local crumbled sausage, green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, and red onions.
|Cheese
|$0.00
Red sauce and house-cheese blend.
Alcove Cantina - 119 E Main St
119 E Main St, Round Rock
|Popular items
|FAJITAS 1LB - 2 MEATS
|$39.00
Fajita Meats: Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Jalapeño Sausage, or Shrimp mixed with green bell peppers and onions. Served With: Rice, beans (charro or refried), lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|LARGE QUESO
|$12.00
Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.
|LARGE QUESO ESPECIAL
|$13.50
Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.
Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock
|Popular items
|TOM KHA
|$11.50
Coconut milk based soup with lemongrass , galangal , oyster mushroom and kaffir lime leaves.
|KANG KAREE
|$12.50
Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots and yellow onion.
|SATAY
|$7.50
Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock
114 East Main Street, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Warrior Wings
|$10.50
Minimum 6 Wings, $1/Wing after 6 Minimum
|3 Pointer
|$15.00
Choice of 3 of your favorites
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mix Cheese, and a Santa Fe Dressing
Via 313 - Round Rock
2111 North Interstate Highway 35, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2
|$1.00
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
|Plain Cheese
|$11.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
|Large Detroiter
|$26.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)
|$3.00
Cocktail sauce, lemon
|Bread & Butter
|$5.00
House made sourdough, whipped butter, house made bread & butter pickles
|Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter
|$23.00
Tartar, cocktail, salt fries, fennel slaw
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.75
Two shredded chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortillas, topped with jack cheese and suiza sauce, served with rice and black beans.
|Dip Compuesto
|$13.49
Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef and guacamole
|El Cuatro
|$16.49
Two cripsy beef tacos and your choice of two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.
Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Samosa Chaat
|$6.99
Crushed Samosa topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs
|Sev Puri
|$5.99
Crispy fried flour rounds are topped with flavorful condiments, veggies, herbs, ground spices and sev
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
Traditional white bread smeared with garlic and baked in tandoor
Sushi NiNi
117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Blue Moonlight
|$11.99
Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura with salmon, spicy
mayo & tempura flakes on top
|Kani Roll
|$6.50
Crab meat with spicy mayo sauce
|Rainbow Roll
|$11.99
California roll topped with tuna, salmon & two white
fish
Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs
1021 Sendero Springs, Round Rock
|Popular items
|BLT-A
|$8.25
Toasted Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens
|Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe
Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.
|Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.
Ambur Fire - 5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665
5430 US-79, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger w / fries
|$12.99
Our Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger is our classic Smash Burger set on fire! We take our famous 8 OZ all beef patty and smother it in Jalapeños, Monterrey Jack cheese and our signature sweet and spicy creamy Honey Jalapeño sauce. Comes on a seasoned toasted challah bun.
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
Crispy battered onion rings
|Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries (Build your Own)
|$14.99
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas - Round Rock
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Queso Dip
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
|Queso Blanco
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pints and Pizza
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|GLUTEN-FREE - 10"
|$8.95
Gluten Free Crust with Sauce, and Cheese.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$13.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
|12 Wings (Deep Copy)
|$9.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
Sano Distrito - 1400 E old settlers boulevard
1400 E old settlers boulevard, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Energy Juice
|$5.79
Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, green apple.
|Chicken Paprika Bowl
|$11.95
Base: spinach, beetroot, carrot. Topping: paprika, grilled chicken, avocado, goat cheese and broccoli in honey dressing
|Detox Juice
|$5.79
Grren apple, spinach, celery, cucumber, lime, ginger.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
PhoNatic - Round Rock
200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$0.00
|Brooklyn Bowl
|$13.95
|Chicken Pho
|$12.00
SUSHI
Sushi Koen
201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Rainbow Roll
|$14.50
|Crazy Horse Roll
|$13.50
|Bonzai Roll
|$13.00
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite
16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Botana Platter
|$14.49
A sampling of Chicken flautas, four bean and cheese nachos and a cheese quesadillas with sauteed mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and chile con queso on the side.
|Beef Enchilada Plate
|$9.99
Two beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.49
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$9.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|Scotch Egg
|$10.95
Soft Boiled Egg Wrapped in Our British Sausage Meat, Rolled in Bread Crumbs and Fried, served with Piccalilli.
|Fish & Chips
|$22.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread.
|Samosa
|$4.99
Flaky Pastry Puffs stuffed with Seasoned Potatoes and Green Peas. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.
|Punjabi Chicken Curry
|$15.99
Marinated Boneless Chicken cooked in North-Indian style Onion and Tomato Sauce.
Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Vegetable Spring Roll (4)
|$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll
|Bento Box Dinner
|$15.00
Served with one of side item, main dish, house salad, Orange and 8pcs California Roll.
|Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺
|$6.00
Pan fried gyoza
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$0.00
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan
|Carnivore
|$0.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers
|Mama Mia
|$0.00
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese
PIZZA
Slapbox Pizzicheria
201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock
|Popular items
|14" City Pie #8
|$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives & bell peppers.
|14" Pirate #6
|$20.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
|!14" Traditional Cheese #1
|$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
COVER 3 Round Rock
2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock
|Popular items
|HICKORY BURGER
|$14.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo
|CHOP HOUSE BURGER
|$13.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, P-L-O-T | Add Longhorn Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce Wrap Option Available
|MONGOLIAN PORK LETTUCE WRAPS
|$12.95
Shiitake Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Mongolian Marinade, Chinese Style Mustard