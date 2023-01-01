Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Round Rock restaurants you'll love

Round Rock restaurants
  • Round Rock

Must-try Round Rock restaurants

Kababji Grill image

 

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$9.50
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Taziki sauce
Gyro Plate$12.99
gyro meat, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and taziki sauce
Extra Sauce$0.75
Taziki, Garlic or Tahini
More about Kababji Grill
Consumer pic

 

Poke House - Round Rock

201 University Boulevard, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.49
Hot Miso Soup
Aloha Maid Drink$1.99
Refreshing drinks made in Hawaii
Regular Pokerrito$12.99
Seaweed or hot cheetos wrap with white rice and 2 scoops of protein
More about Poke House - Round Rock
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image

 

Arepitas- Round Rock - 3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 300

3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian$10.99
White Fresh Grilled Cheese + Sweet Plantains + Avocado + Cabbage Salad + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Tequenos (5pcs)$9.00
5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.
Tostones$8.49
Green plantain chips + Ketchup, Mayoketchup and Garlic sauce + Mixed Cabbage Salad + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Cilantro for garnish
More about Arepitas- Round Rock - 3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 300
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 103-University Oaks

201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$8.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$0.00
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Hand-Dipped Shakes$0.00
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 103-University Oaks
Banner pic

 

La Patrona Seafood - 5430 US Hwy 79

5430 US Hwy 79, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FISH TACO$5.00
Fried fish filet strips topped with
cabbage carrot slaw and special
house dressing served on your
choice of corn or flour tortilla
SHRIMP COCKTAIL$13.99
Refreshing shrimp cocktail served with your choice or chips, saltine crackers, or tostadas.
AGUACHILES ORIGINAL$17.99
Shrimp submerged in lime juice seasoned with chili peppers, salt, cilantro, slices of cucumber and slices of onion served with chips or saltine crackers. Cooked shrimp included in plate.
More about La Patrona Seafood - 5430 US Hwy 79
Banner pic

 

Sirloin Stockade - Round Rock

1723 I-35 North, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz. Sirloin$14.99
12 oz Center cut Sirloin grilled to order comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast
12 oz Ribeye$18.99
Marbling throughout Grilled to order comes with2 sides and Texas Toast
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayonnaise comes with fries
More about Sirloin Stockade - Round Rock
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock

2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build Your Own$0.00
A handmade pizza built to your specifications. This pie starts as a plain cheese pizza that you can customize as you like.
The Works$0.00
Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, local crumbled sausage, green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, and red onions.
Cheese$0.00
Red sauce and house-cheese blend.
More about Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
Consumer pic

 

Alcove Cantina - 119 E Main St

119 E Main St, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FAJITAS 1LB - 2 MEATS$39.00
Fajita Meats: Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Jalapeño Sausage, or Shrimp mixed with green bell peppers and onions. Served With: Rice, beans (charro or refried), lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole
LARGE QUESO$12.00
Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.
LARGE QUESO ESPECIAL$13.50
Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.
More about Alcove Cantina - 119 E Main St
Ros Niyom Thai image

 

Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TOM KHA$11.50
Coconut milk based soup with lemongrass , galangal , oyster mushroom and kaffir lime leaves.
KANG KAREE$12.50
Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots and yellow onion.
SATAY$7.50
Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock image

 

The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock

114 East Main Street, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Warrior Wings$10.50
Minimum 6 Wings, $1/Wing after 6 Minimum
3 Pointer$15.00
Choice of 3 of your favorites
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mix Cheese, and a Santa Fe Dressing
More about The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock
Banner pic

 

Via 313 - Round Rock

2111 North Interstate Highway 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2$1.00
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Plain Cheese$11.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Large Detroiter$26.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
More about Via 313 - Round Rock
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)$3.00
Cocktail sauce, lemon
Bread & Butter$5.00
House made sourdough, whipped butter, house made bread & butter pickles
Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter$23.00
Tartar, cocktail, salt fries, fennel slaw
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
Consumer pic

 

Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$12.75
Two shredded chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortillas, topped with jack cheese and suiza sauce, served with rice and black beans.
Dip Compuesto$13.49
Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef and guacamole
El Cuatro$16.49
Two cripsy beef tacos and your choice of two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
Banner pic

 

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Samosa Chaat$6.99
Crushed Samosa topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs
Sev Puri$5.99
Crispy fried flour rounds are topped with flavorful condiments, veggies, herbs, ground spices and sev
Garlic Naan$2.99
Traditional white bread smeared with garlic and baked in tandoor
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Sushi NiNi

117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blue Moonlight$11.99
Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura with salmon, spicy
mayo & tempura flakes on top
Kani Roll$6.50
Crab meat with spicy mayo sauce
Rainbow Roll$11.99
California roll topped with tuna, salmon & two white
fish
More about Sushi NiNi
Main pic

 

Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs

1021 Sendero Springs, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT-A$8.25
Toasted Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens
Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe
Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.
More about Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs
Banner pic

 

Ambur Fire - 5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665

5430 US-79, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger w / fries$12.99
Our Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger is our classic Smash Burger set on fire! We take our famous 8 OZ all beef patty and smother it in Jalapeños, Monterrey Jack cheese and our signature sweet and spicy creamy Honey Jalapeño sauce. Comes on a seasoned toasted challah bun.
Onion Rings$6.99
Crispy battered onion rings
Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries (Build your Own)$14.99
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
More about Ambur Fire - 5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas - Round Rock

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
More about MasFajitas - Round Rock
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pints and Pizza

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
GLUTEN-FREE - 10"$8.95
Gluten Free Crust with Sauce, and Cheese.
Garlic Knots$6.50
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
More about Warpath Pints and Pizza
Pizza Delight image

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$13.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
6 Wings$9.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
12 Wings (Deep Copy)$9.00
Voted "Best Wings" in Round Rock!
More about Pizza Delight
LA PROVIDENCIA FOODS CORP image

 

Sano Distrito - 1400 E old settlers boulevard

1400 E old settlers boulevard, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Energy Juice$5.79
Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, green apple.
Chicken Paprika Bowl$11.95
Base: spinach, beetroot, carrot. Topping: paprika, grilled chicken, avocado, goat cheese and broccoli in honey dressing
Detox Juice$5.79
Grren apple, spinach, celery, cucumber, lime, ginger.
More about Sano Distrito - 1400 E old settlers boulevard
PhoNatic image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

PhoNatic - Round Rock

200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi Sandwich$0.00
Brooklyn Bowl$13.95
Chicken Pho$12.00
More about PhoNatic - Round Rock
Sushi Koen image

SUSHI

Sushi Koen

201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$14.50
Crazy Horse Roll$13.50
Bonzai Roll$13.00
More about Sushi Koen
Banner pic

 

Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Botana Platter$14.49
A sampling of Chicken flautas, four bean and cheese nachos and a cheese quesadillas with sauteed mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and chile con queso on the side.
Beef Enchilada Plate$9.99
Two beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas$12.49
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite
The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$9.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Scotch Egg$10.95
Soft Boiled Egg Wrapped in Our British Sausage Meat, Rolled in Bread Crumbs and Fried, served with Piccalilli.
Fish & Chips$22.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
More about The Kenney Fort
Consumer pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Naan$2.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread.
Samosa$4.99
Flaky Pastry Puffs stuffed with Seasoned Potatoes and Green Peas. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.
Punjabi Chicken Curry$15.99
Marinated Boneless Chicken cooked in North-Indian style Onion and Tomato Sauce.
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegetable Spring Roll (4)$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll
Bento Box Dinner$15.00
Served with one of side item, main dish, house salad, Orange and 8pcs California Roll.
Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺$6.00
Pan fried gyoza
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar$0.00
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan
Carnivore$0.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers
Mama Mia$0.00
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

PIZZA

Slapbox Pizzicheria

201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" City Pie #8$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives & bell peppers.
14" Pirate #6$20.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
!14" Traditional Cheese #1$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Banner pic

 

COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HICKORY BURGER$14.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo
CHOP HOUSE BURGER$13.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, P-L-O-T | Add Longhorn Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce Wrap Option Available
MONGOLIAN PORK LETTUCE WRAPS$12.95
Shiitake Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Mongolian Marinade, Chinese Style Mustard
More about COVER 3 Round Rock

