Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aloo tikkis in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

Item pic

 

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aloo Tikki Chaat$7.34
Crushed Aloo (potato) Tiiki topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
Item pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aloo Tikki Chaat$6.99
Classic Indian street fare! Potato Pastries topped with Onions, Garbanzo Beans, Raita, Mint & Tamarind Chutneys & Sev.
Aloo Tikki$4.99
Fried Potato Patties served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Chips And Salsa

Salad Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Tortilla Soup

Caesar Salad

Clams

Cake

Chicken Tikka

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (935 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (935 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston