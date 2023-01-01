Aloo tikkis in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve aloo tikkis
Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock
|Aloo Tikki Chaat
|$7.34
Crushed Aloo (potato) Tiiki topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock
|Aloo Tikki Chaat
|$6.99
Classic Indian street fare! Potato Pastries topped with Onions, Garbanzo Beans, Raita, Mint & Tamarind Chutneys & Sev.
|Aloo Tikki
|$4.99
Fried Potato Patties served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.