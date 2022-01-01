Avocado toast in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs
1021 Sendero Springs, Round Rock
|Texas Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, thin sliced radish, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, & Hot Sauce
|Everything Avocado Toast
|$7.50
Texas Toast, Cream Cheese, Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning.
|Original Avocado Toast
|$7.25
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.