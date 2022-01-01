Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs

1021 Sendero Springs, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Texas Avocado Toast$8.50
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, thin sliced radish, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, & Hot Sauce
Everything Avocado Toast$7.50
Texas Toast, Cream Cheese, Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning.
Original Avocado Toast$7.25
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.
More about Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Blackbean Toast$13.00
Grilled sourdough, black bean spread , sunny-side egg, salsa verde, avocado, fruit. Add house-made braised bacon for $2.50.
More about Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock

