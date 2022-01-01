Baklava in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava fingers(1ech)$1.00
More about Kababji Grill
Item pic

 

Zorba Greek Restaurant

2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baklava$2.75
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened and held together with honey orange syrup
More about Zorba Greek Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Pretzels

Garlic Knots

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Miso Soup

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston