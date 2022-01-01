Baklava in
Round Rock
/
Round Rock
/
Baklava
Round Rock restaurants that serve baklava
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
Avg 4.4
(1480 reviews)
Baklava fingers(1ech)
$1.00
More about Kababji Grill
Zorba Greek Restaurant
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock
No reviews yet
Baklava
$2.75
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened and held together with honey orange syrup
More about Zorba Greek Restaurant
