Brisket in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about Liberty Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Barbecue
103 E Main Street, Round Rock
|1 LB BRISKET
|$30.00
|1/2 LB BRISKET
|$15.00
More about PhoNatic
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
PhoNatic
200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock
|Brisket Pho
|$10.00
More about American Legion Post 447
American Legion Post 447
1000 North Georgetown Street, Round Rock
|Brisket - by the pound
|$12.00
|Brisket - price by the pound
|$12.00
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2400 I-35, Round Rock
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.