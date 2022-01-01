Brisket in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

204 E. Main St., Round Rock

Avg 4.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Liberty Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Barbecue

103 E Main Street, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 LB BRISKET$30.00
1/2 LB BRISKET$15.00
More about Liberty Barbecue
PhoNatic image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

PhoNatic

200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Pho$10.00
More about PhoNatic
American Legion Post 447 image

 

American Legion Post 447

1000 North Georgetown Street, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket - by the pound$12.00
Brisket - price by the pound$12.00
More about American Legion Post 447
Brisket image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2400 I-35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
#2 Brisket, Eggs, & Potatoes image

TACOS

Luna's Tacos

1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#2 Brisket, Eggs, & Potatoes$3.99
More about Luna's Tacos

