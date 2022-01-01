Burritos in Round Rock
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Burrito - Tender Roasted Pork
|$12.99
Filled with tender roasted pork and melted jack cheese topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Jaime's Burrito
|$15.25
Filled with tender strips of fajita beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with chile con carne sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Santiago's Burrito
|$15.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Beef or Chicken fajita strips, sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, monterrey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with rice and refried beans.
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
|$12.99
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
|Dennis Burrito Grande
|$12.99
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.
COVER 3 Round Rock
2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock
|GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO
|$15.95
Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole
Luna's Tacos
1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock
|#28 California Burrito
|$8.99
12" flour tortilla, choice of meat, pico de gallo, mix cheese, seasoned french fries, sriracha mayo and sour cream
La Margarita Restaurante
1530 N I H 35, Round Rock
|Beef Burrito
|$12.65
Soft flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, & cheese.
|Kids Mini Burrito
|$6.50
Mini burrito filled with eggs and cheese, then topped with chili con queso. Served with beans and potatoes.
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.55
Whole wheat tortilla filled with peppers, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, cheese & black beans.