Burritos in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve burritos

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito - Tender Roasted Pork$12.99
Filled with tender roasted pork and melted jack cheese topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Jaime's Burrito$15.25
Filled with tender strips of fajita beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with chile con carne sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Santiago's Burrito$15.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Beef or Chicken fajita strips, sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, monterrey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with rice and refried beans.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito$12.99
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
Dennis Burrito Grande$12.99
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.
COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO$15.95
Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole
TACOS

Luna's Tacos

1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#28 California Burrito$8.99
12" flour tortilla, choice of meat, pico de gallo, mix cheese, seasoned french fries, sriracha mayo and sour cream
La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Burrito$12.65
Soft flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, & cheese.
Kids Mini Burrito$6.50
Mini burrito filled with eggs and cheese, then topped with chili con queso. Served with beans and potatoes.
Veggie Burrito$11.55
Whole wheat tortilla filled with peppers, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, cheese & black beans.
