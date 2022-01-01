Cheese enchiladas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.50
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$9.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
|Cheese Enchiladas Lunch
|$9.49