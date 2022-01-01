Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries W Gyro$9.99
More about Kababji Grill
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$3.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on
Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Greenhouse Craft Food

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.00
Cheddar Jack, green onions with your choice of Green Chile, Bacon, Texas Chile
More about Greenhouse Craft Food
Item pic

 

Ambur Fire

5430 US-79, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Meat, Double Bacon Double Cheese w/ Fries$15.99
Two 8oz patties, with 4 slices of American cheese, 4 straps of thick cut bacon topped with our Ambur Fire Zesty sauce!
Beyond Smashed Cheese Burger w / Fries$11.99
The Beyond Smashed Burger is a plant-based burger that is thick, juicy, and is a meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.
Grilled Cheese w / fries$6.00
Buttered Texas Toast with American cheese served with fries.
More about Ambur Fire

