Cheese fries in Round Rock

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock
|Cheese Fries
|$3.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
SANDWICHES
Greenhouse Craft Food
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Cheddar Jack, green onions with your choice of Green Chile, Bacon, Texas Chile
Ambur Fire
5430 US-79, Round Rock
|Double Meat, Double Bacon Double Cheese w/ Fries
|$15.99
Two 8oz patties, with 4 slices of American cheese, 4 straps of thick cut bacon topped with our Ambur Fire Zesty sauce!
|Beyond Smashed Cheese Burger w / Fries
|$11.99
The Beyond Smashed Burger is a plant-based burger that is thick, juicy, and is a meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.
|Grilled Cheese w / fries
|$6.00
Buttered Texas Toast with American cheese served with fries.