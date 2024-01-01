Chicken biryani in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Sri Krishna
3203 S I-35 Frontage Rd #560, Round Rock
|chicken boneless biryani
|$17.99
Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664
1702 N Mays St suite A, Round Rock
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
|Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$16.99
Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.99
