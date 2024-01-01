Chicken biryani in Round Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Consumer pic

 

Sri Krishna

3203 S I-35 Frontage Rd #560, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken boneless biryani$17.99
More about Sri Krishna
Item pic

 

Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664

1702 N Mays St suite A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
Boneless Chicken Biryani$16.99
Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers! Layers of rice and meat cooked with rich finger licking good masala in it’s own steam pressure until rice is fluffy and meat cooked just to perfection.
***Nut Free***
More about Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664
Consumer pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$13.99
Boneless Chicken cooked with whole spices and layered with aromatic Basmati rice & fried onions, served with Raita.
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

