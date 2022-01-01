Chicken enchiladas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with tomatillo sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.25
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Chicken Avocado Enchiladas
|$12.99
Tender chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream cheese sauce and fresh avocado slices. Served with black beans.
COVER 3 Round Rock
2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock
|VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice