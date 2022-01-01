Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Santiago's (TX)

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with tomatillo sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas$12.25
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
MasFajitas

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
Chicken Avocado Enchiladas$12.99
Tender chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream cheese sauce and fresh avocado slices. Served with black beans.
COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock

VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

Chicken Enchiladas$12.80
Chopped chicken breast with ranchero or green tomatillo sauce.
