Chicken fajitas in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas for Two$32.99
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Beef and Chicken Fajitas for One$17.99
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas for One$16.99
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas 1$14.99
Chicken Fajitas 2$27.99
Chicken Fried Chicken Fajita$12.99
Our chicken fajita, hand breaded and fried, topped with queso blanco, served with rice, charro beans and tortillas.
#17 Chicken Fajita Taco image

TACOS

Luna's Tacos

1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#17 Chicken Fajita Taco$4.20
Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions and cilantro
