Chicken fajitas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Chicken Fajitas for Two
|$32.99
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
|Beef and Chicken Fajitas for One
|$17.99
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas for One
|$16.99
Served with all the trimmings: Guacamole, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, rice, frijoles and flour tortillas.
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Chicken Fajitas 1
|$14.99
|Chicken Fajitas 2
|$27.99
|Chicken Fried Chicken Fajita
|$12.99
Our chicken fajita, hand breaded and fried, topped with queso blanco, served with rice, charro beans and tortillas.