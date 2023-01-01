Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Round Rock
/
Round Rock
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
The Spice Garden
3107 S I-35 , #760, Round Rock
No reviews yet
Chicken 65 Fried Rice
$16.00
Chicken, diced bell peppers, onion, curry leaves, dry chili, cumin & mustard seeds
More about The Spice Garden
SUSHI
Sushi Koen
201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(178 reviews)
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
$12.95
More about Sushi Koen
