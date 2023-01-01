Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

The Spice Garden

3107 S I-35 , #760, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken 65 Fried Rice$16.00
Chicken, diced bell peppers, onion, curry leaves, dry chili, cumin & mustard seeds
More about The Spice Garden
Sushi Koen image

SUSHI

Sushi Koen

201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.95
More about Sushi Koen

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Bean Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Goat Curry

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Gyro Wraps

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston