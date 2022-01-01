Chile relleno in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Chile Relleno
|$14.99
Fresh poblano pepper battered filled with choice of cheese topped with chile con carne, ground beef topped with chile con carne or shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce.
|Chile Relleno de Camaron
|$16.99
Fresh poblano pepper battered and stuffed with shrimp and topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Chile Relleno
|$13.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.