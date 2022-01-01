Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve chile relleno

Santiago’s (TX) image

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$14.99
Fresh poblano pepper battered filled with choice of cheese topped with chile con carne, ground beef topped with chile con carne or shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce.
Chile Relleno de Camaron$16.99
Fresh poblano pepper battered and stuffed with shrimp and topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Santiago’s (TX)
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$13.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about MasFajitas
Consumer pic

 

La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ONE Chile Relleno$13.50
A large Anaheim pepper stuffed with chicken & cheese, fried in a crunchy breaded shell & topped with cheese. Served with ranchero sauce, rice & charro beans.
TWO Chile Rellenos$15.50
More about La Margarita Restaurante

