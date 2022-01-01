Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries W Gyro$9.99
Chili Chesse Fries W Chicken$9.99
More about Kababji Grill
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pizza & Pub

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hatch Green Chili (side)$1.50
Drunken Fries w/ Hatch Green Chili$9.25
Fresh Cut Yukon Potato French fries smothered in Queso cheese, Hatch Green Chili Peppers, Fresh Chopped Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and fresh chopped Jalapeno.
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
Item pic

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Small Chili Dog Delight$19.00
Bring in summer with our new Chili Dog Delight! Start with a chili base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and sliced hot dogs. Once out of the oven, this pizza is finished with diced onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Add corn chips for an extra crunch!
14" Medium Chili Dog Delight$22.00
Bring in summer with our new Chili Dog Delight! Start with a chili base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and sliced hot dogs. Once out of the oven, this pizza is finished with diced onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Add corn chips for an extra crunch!
16" Large Chili Dog Delight$24.00
Bring in summer with our new Chili Dog Delight! Start with a chili base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and sliced hot dogs. Once out of the oven, this pizza is finished with diced onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Add corn chips for an extra crunch!
More about Pizza Delight
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chili Wonton$6.95
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

PIZZA

Slapbox Pizzicheria

201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Wings$14.95
Thai Chili$0.50
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Banner pic

 

COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MATT'S CHILI - Cup$6.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
MATT'S CHILI - Bowl$8.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
More about COVER 3 Round Rock

