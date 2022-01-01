Chili in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chili
More about Kababji Grill
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Chili Cheese Fries W Gyro
|$9.99
|Chili Chesse Fries W Chicken
|$9.99
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Hatch Green Chili (side)
|$1.50
|Drunken Fries w/ Hatch Green Chili
|$9.25
Fresh Cut Yukon Potato French fries smothered in Queso cheese, Hatch Green Chili Peppers, Fresh Chopped Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and fresh chopped Jalapeno.
More about Pizza Delight
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|12" Small Chili Dog Delight
|$19.00
Bring in summer with our new Chili Dog Delight! Start with a chili base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and sliced hot dogs. Once out of the oven, this pizza is finished with diced onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Add corn chips for an extra crunch!
|14" Medium Chili Dog Delight
|$22.00
Bring in summer with our new Chili Dog Delight! Start with a chili base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and sliced hot dogs. Once out of the oven, this pizza is finished with diced onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Add corn chips for an extra crunch!
|16" Large Chili Dog Delight
|$24.00
Bring in summer with our new Chili Dog Delight! Start with a chili base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and sliced hot dogs. Once out of the oven, this pizza is finished with diced onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Add corn chips for an extra crunch!
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock
|Spicy Chili Wonton
|$6.95
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
PIZZA
Slapbox Pizzicheria
201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock
|Thai Chili Wings
|$14.95
|Thai Chili
|$0.50