Chips and salsa in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Table Chips y Salsa
|$1.99
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
More about Greenhouse Craft Food
SANDWICHES
Greenhouse Craft Food
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Chips and Salsa
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Chips & Salsa
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen's Kitchen
2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
chunky, roasted sonoran salsa