Chopped salad in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Italian Chop Salad - Full
|$10.00
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!