Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock

2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad - Full$10.00
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
More about Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
Banner pic

 

COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
More about COVER 3 Round Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Chicken Pasta

Chocolate Cheesecake

Cheesy Bread

Tortilla Soup

Chicken Parmesan

Fish Tacos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Enchiladas

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (532 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston