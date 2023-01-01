Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve coconut curry

Item pic

 

Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664

1702 N Mays St suite A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Coconut Curry$15.99
Chicken pieces cooked with spicy onion, tomato with coconut and poppy seeds flavored gravies. (We serve 100% Natural meat with no added hormones and antibiotics).
***Contains Nuts***
More about Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664
Item pic

TACOS

Luna's Tacos

1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#22 Green Curry Coconut Shrimp$5.25
Grille shrimp with a Thai curry sauce served with white rice and basil
More about Luna's Tacos

