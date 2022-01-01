Crispy tacos in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Crispy Taco
|$3.25
|Kids Crispy Taco
|$7.50
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite
16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock
|Kids Crispy Taco
|$6.99
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.