Crispy tacos in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Taco$3.25
Kids Crispy Taco$7.50
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Taco$6.99
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

