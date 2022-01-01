Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve fajita salad

Consumer pic

 

Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Fajita$11.99
Beef or Chicken Fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
Taco Salad with Fajita Meat$14.50
Taco shell and chicken fajita or beef fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of Chile con queso and jalapenos.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
Banner pic

 

Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad with Fajita Meat$14.99
Taco shell and chicken fajita or beef fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of Chile con queso and jalapenos.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Chimichangas

Mozzarella Sticks

Shrimp Fajitas

Pudding

Pretzels

Lobsters

Noodle Soup

Po Boy

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston