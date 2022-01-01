Fish and chips in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve fish and chips
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
CORK & BARREL
4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock
|Guinness Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Fish & Chips
|$20.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
|Small Fish & Chips
|$14.95