Fish and chips in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

204 E. Main St., Round Rock

Avg 4.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
CORK & BARREL image

 

CORK & BARREL

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
More about CORK & BARREL
Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$21.00
Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$20.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
Small Fish & Chips$14.95
More about The Kenney Fort

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Pies

Shrimp Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Tortilla Soup

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston