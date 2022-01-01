Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish salad in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve fish salad

Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Salad$14.99
Large bowl of salad topped with grilled Tilapia fillet with pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Salad$13.99
Large bowl of salad topped with grilled Tilapia fillet with pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite

