Fish salad in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve fish salad
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Fish Salad
|$14.99
Large bowl of salad topped with grilled Tilapia fillet with pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite
16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock
|Fish Salad
|$13.99
Large bowl of salad topped with grilled Tilapia fillet with pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.