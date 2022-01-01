Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve fish tacos

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Flat Top Fish Tacos$17.00
Crispy cheese flour tortilla, street corn, tomatillo lime rice, pickled chilis, charred tomato-shrimp soppin' broth
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco Plate$16.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled or battered and fried tilapia and pico de gallo. Served with a side of red cabbage, creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Jack Allen's Kitchen

2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FIsh Tacos$12.10
Flour tortilla filled with fried fish fillet topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese, & our special chipotle mayo. Served with black beans.
More about La Margarita Restaurante

