Fish tacos in Round Rock

SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Flat Top Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Crispy cheese flour tortilla, street corn, tomatillo lime rice, pickled chilis, charred tomato-shrimp soppin' broth
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Fish Taco Plate
|$16.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled or battered and fried tilapia and pico de gallo. Served with a side of red cabbage, creamy jalapeno, rice and black beans.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans