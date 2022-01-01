Flautas in Round Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santiago’s (TX) image

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$9.99
Two shredded chicken flautas in corn tortillas lightly fried and served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Flautas$12.99
Two large shredded chicken flautas deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
More about Santiago’s (TX)
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta Dinner$10.99
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
More about MasFajitas
Consumer pic

 

La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ADD Flauta$2.50
Flauta ALA$3.00
Flautas$13.50
Four tightly rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and fried. Served with rice, sour cream & guacamole.
More about La Margarita Restaurante

