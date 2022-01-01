Flautas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve flautas
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|$9.99
Two shredded chicken flautas in corn tortillas lightly fried and served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
|$12.99
Two large shredded chicken flautas deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
More about MasFajitas
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Flauta Dinner
|$10.99
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.