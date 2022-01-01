Greek salad in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Kababji Grill
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Greek Salad
|$7.49
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, dolma,
red onions, green bell peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese. tossed in Vinaigrette Dressing ( add Chicken OR gyro $3.99)
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh cut Hearts of Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Green Bell Pepper, and Cucumber. Topped with Feta Cheese and Greek dressing on the side.
|Greek Salad
|$5.95
More about Pizza Delight
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Large Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives!
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives!
|Greek Salad - Half Tray (6-8 people)
|$30.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives!