Grilled chicken in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Kabab$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Garlic sauce
More about Kababji Grill
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image

 

Arepitas- Round Rock

3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Grilled Chicken$5.00
Grilled Chicken W/ Rice & Beans$7.50
More about Arepitas- Round Rock
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

204 E. Main St., Round Rock

Avg 4.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Grilled Chicken Philly Sub$7.00
Tender Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peppers and Onions and served with Melted Cheese on Toasted Italian Bread!
Whole Grilled Chicken Philly Sub$12.00
Tender Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peppers and Onions and served with Melted Cheese on Toasted Italian Bread!
More about Pizza Delight
PhoNatic image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

PhoNatic

200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken (4 oz)$4.50
More about PhoNatic
Item pic

 

Y'all's Down Home Cafe

2000 S Ih 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$13.99
Grilled Chicken Flatbread$8.99
More about Y'all's Down Home Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Finley's

410 W. Main Street, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
Tender, marinated chicken breast, seasoned with our house seasoned-salt. Served with your choice of two sides
More about Finley's

