Grilled chicken in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Kababji Grill
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Grilled Chicken Kabab
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Garlic sauce
More about Arepitas- Round Rock
Arepitas- Round Rock
3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock
|Side Of Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken W/ Rice & Beans
|$7.50
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
More about Pizza Delight
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Half Grilled Chicken Philly Sub
|$7.00
Tender Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peppers and Onions and served with Melted Cheese on Toasted Italian Bread!
|Whole Grilled Chicken Philly Sub
|$12.00
Tender Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peppers and Onions and served with Melted Cheese on Toasted Italian Bread!
More about PhoNatic
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
PhoNatic
200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock
|Grilled Chicken (4 oz)
|$4.50
More about Y'all's Down Home Cafe
Y'all's Down Home Cafe
2000 S Ih 35, Round Rock
|Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
|Grilled Chicken Flatbread
|$8.99