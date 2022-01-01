Grits in Round Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Grit Cakes$6.00
Shrimp stock grits, panko, parmesan, remoulade
GF Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Yellow grits, charred tomatoes, sweet corn, shrimp butter
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
SANDWICHES

Greenhouse Craft Food

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$2.00
Texas Grits$14.00
Cheddar grits, with two eggs your way, jalapeno Maple chili, house-made bacon, with fried chicken.
More about Greenhouse Craft Food
Y'all's Down Home Cafe

2000 S Ih 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp & Cheesy Grits$13.99
Six grilled shrimp with our secret seasonings on our creamy cheese grits, topped with green onions.
More about Y'all's Down Home Cafe

