Grits in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve grits
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|Crispy Grit Cakes
|$6.00
Shrimp stock grits, panko, parmesan, remoulade
|GF Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Yellow grits, charred tomatoes, sweet corn, shrimp butter
More about Greenhouse Craft Food
SANDWICHES
Greenhouse Craft Food
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Grits
|$2.00
|Texas Grits
|$14.00
Cheddar grits, with two eggs your way, jalapeno Maple chili, house-made bacon, with fried chicken.