Gyro salad in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve gyro salad

Pizza Delight image

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro & Fries or Salad$9.00
Delicious Gyro, Fries and a Drink for Only $9!
More about Pizza Delight
Item pic

 

Zorba Greek Restaurant

2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyro Salad$11.99
A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top
More about Zorba Greek Restaurant

