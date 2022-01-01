Hummus in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve hummus
More about Kababji Grill
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Hummus Dip
|$5.49
served with Pita bread.
|Hummus with Meat Plate
|$8.99
Large plate of hummus Dip topped with your choice of ground beef, chicken or gyro meat.
More about The Kenney Fort
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Seasonal Hummus
|$7.45
In house flavoured Hummus, served with grilled naan bread.
More about Zorba Greek Restaurant
Zorba Greek Restaurant
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock
|Hummus- 16 oz
|$6.95
|Hummus $1.95
|$1.95