Italian salad in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve italian salad

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$13.99
Cured Italian Meats, Garbanzo Beans, Egg, Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock
Item pic

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock

2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad - Family$17.50
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.
Italian Chop Salad - Side$7.75
Chopped lettuce, house-made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.
Italian Chop Salad - Full$12.50
Chopped lettuce, house-made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.
More about Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock

