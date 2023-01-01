Italian salad in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Cured Italian Meats, Garbanzo Beans, Egg, Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Italian Chop Salad - Family
|$17.50
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.
|Italian Chop Salad - Side
|$7.75
Chopped lettuce, house-made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.
|Italian Chop Salad - Full
|$12.50
Chopped lettuce, house-made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.