Kebabs in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve kebabs

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

Chicken Malai Kebab$13.99
Boneless Chicken marinated in yogurt & our chefs special sauces grilled in Clay Oven
Hariyali Chicken Kebab$13.99
Boneless Chicken seasoned with mint, cilantro and spices grilled in clay oven
Chicken Tikka Kebab$13.99
Boneless Tender Chicken pieces marinated in a blend of yogurt, exotic herbs, and barbequed in clay oven
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

Lamb Sheesh Kebab$13.99
Minced Lamb marinated in Fresh Herbs & Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.
