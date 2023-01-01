Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve lassi

Banner pic

 

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
Consumer pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Lassi$4.99
Mango Lassi$4.99
Masala Lassi$5.99
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

