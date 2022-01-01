Meatball subs in Round Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pizza & Pub

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.75
Homemade meatballs smothered in our house
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with
fresh chopped basil leaf
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
Item pic

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Meatball Parmesan Sub$9.00
Top Choice Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and served on Toasted Italian Bread!
Half Meatball Parmesan Sub$5.00
Top Choice Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and served on Toasted Italian Bread!
More about Pizza Delight
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella. Served with Garlic Fries or
Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

PIZZA

Slapbox Pizzicheria

201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.95
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, and hot Italian peppers.
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria

