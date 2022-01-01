Meatball subs in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Meatball Sub
|$9.75
Homemade meatballs smothered in our house
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with
fresh chopped basil leaf
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|Whole Meatball Parmesan Sub
|$9.00
Top Choice Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and served on Toasted Italian Bread!
|Half Meatball Parmesan Sub
|$5.00
Top Choice Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and served on Toasted Italian Bread!
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Meatball Sub
|$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella. Served with Garlic Fries or
Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.