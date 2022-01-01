Migas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve migas
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Migas
|$9.49
Three eggs cooked with tortilla chips, onions, Jalapeno peppers and tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
|Ala Migas Taco
|$3.59
More about La Margarita Restaurante
La Margarita Restaurante
1530 N I H 35, Round Rock
|Lunch-Migas Con Queso
|$9.15
Three eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chiles, onions, bacon, and covered with chili con queso. Served with flour tortillas.
|Migas Con Queso
|$9.15
Same as above, but covered with chili con queso.