Naan in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve naan

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

Butter Naan$2.99
Traditional white bread smeared with butter and baked in Tandoor
Chur Chur Naan$4.99
popular north indian flat bread recipe made with plain flour dough with paneer and potato stuffing
Bullet Naan$3.99
Baked white bread seasoned with Jalapenos and cilantro baked in tandoor and served with a touch of butter
The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

NAAN BREAD$2.00
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

Plain Naan$2.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread.
Butter Naan$3.49
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread served with a touch of Butter.
Garlic Naan$3.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread seasoned with fresh Garlic and Cilantro, and served with a touch of Butter
