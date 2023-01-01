Naan in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve naan
Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
Traditional white bread smeared with butter and baked in Tandoor
|Chur Chur Naan
|$4.99
popular north indian flat bread recipe made with plain flour dough with paneer and potato stuffing
|Bullet Naan
|$3.99
Baked white bread seasoned with Jalapenos and cilantro baked in tandoor and served with a touch of butter
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|NAAN BREAD
|$2.00
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread.
|Butter Naan
|$3.49
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread served with a touch of Butter.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread seasoned with fresh Garlic and Cilantro, and served with a touch of Butter