Omelettes in Round Rock

More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina #2 at the Premium Outlet Mall
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Santiago's Omelette with Beef Fajita
|$12.99
Three egg omelette with spinach, mushrooms and pico de gallo, topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
|Santiago's Omelette
|$10.99
More about Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite
Santiago's Tex-Mex & Cantina#1 - Cat Hollow at 620 - 16420 RR 620 North Suite
16420 RR 620 North Suite, Round Rock
|Santiago's Omelette with Chicken Fajita
|$12.99
Three egg omelette with spinach, mushrooms and pico de gallo, topped with ranchero sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
|Santiago's Omelette
|$10.99
