Pad thai in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Da Thai Cuisine

1400 East Old Settlers Boulevard, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$13.95
Stir fried thin noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts, with Pad Thai sauce and lime on the side.
More about Da Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PAD THAI$13.45
Stir fried rice noodle with radish , egg, red onion , chives , tofu ,bean sprouts , lime and ground peanuts on side .
PAD THAI PAK$12.45
Stir fried medium rice noodle with tofu , mixed vegetables , egg , bean sprouts , lime and crushed peanuts on side. ❌ CAN NOT MAKE WITHOUT FISH SAUCE❗️❗️
More about Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1

