Pad thai in Round Rock

Da Thai Cuisine
Da Thai Cuisine
1400 East Old Settlers Boulevard, Round Rock
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Stir fried thin noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts, with Pad Thai sauce and lime on the side.
Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1, Round Rock
|PAD THAI
|$13.45
Stir fried rice noodle with radish , egg, red onion , chives , tofu ,bean sprouts , lime and ground peanuts on side .
|PAD THAI PAK
|$12.45
Stir fried medium rice noodle with tofu , mixed vegetables , egg , bean sprouts , lime and crushed peanuts on side. ❌ CAN NOT MAKE WITHOUT FISH SAUCE❗️❗️