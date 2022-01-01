Patty melts in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
201 University Oaks Blvd., Round Rock
|Patty Melt
|$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
More about Ambur Fire
Ambur Fire
5430 US-79, Round Rock
|Patty Melt w/ Fries
|$12.99
1/2 lb Angus beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese topped with zesty sauce on Texas Toast.
|Kickin Patty Melt w/ fries
|$12.99
1/2 lb angus beef patty with grilled onions, poblano peppers, Monterey jack cheese and our signature kickin sauce served on Texas Toast.