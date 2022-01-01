Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Round Rock
/
Round Rock
/
Prime Ribs
Round Rock restaurants that serve prime ribs
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
204 E. Main St., Round Rock
Avg 4.9
(495 reviews)
Prime Rib Sandwich
$14.00
More about The Brass Tap
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Barbecue
103 E Main Street, Round Rock
Avg 4.4
(707 reviews)
PRIME RIB
$24.99
More about Liberty Barbecue
