Rasmalai in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve rasmalai

Deccan Express - Pakka Indian Cuisine

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deccan Special Pista RasMalai$5.99
More about Deccan Express - Pakka Indian Cuisine
The Spice Garden

3107 S I-35 , #760, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rasmalai (2 pcs$6.00
saffron milk, cottage cheese patties
More about The Spice Garden

