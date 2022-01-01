Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
GF Wood Fired Salmon$24.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
Wood Fired Salmon$24.00
Dijon BBQ glaze, cold potato salad, grilled asparagus, crispy onion rings
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon or Shrimp Linguine$16.95
Pan Fried Shrimp or Grilled Salmon laid on a bed of Linguine, tossed in a lemon butter and caper sauce.
More about The Kenney Fort
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Salmon Roll *$8.00
Salmon lover$23.00
5pcs salmon sushi w. 1 spicy roll and 1 salmon roll
Salmon Roll* (GF)$7.50
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
Banner pic

 

COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HONG KONG SALMON$23.95
Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth
More about COVER 3 Round Rock
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Salmon$23.99
roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges
GF Crispy Salmon$23.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
GF Simply Grilled Salmon$19.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zorba Greek Restaurant

2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Plate$17.95
Seasoned and grilled salmon filet served with mashed potatos and spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
More about Zorba Greek Restaurant

