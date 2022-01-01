Salmon in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve salmon
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
SEAFOOD
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock
|GF Wood Fired Salmon
|$24.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
|Wood Fired Salmon
|$24.00
Dijon BBQ glaze, cold potato salad, grilled asparagus, crispy onion rings
More about The Kenney Fort
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Salmon or Shrimp Linguine
|$16.95
Pan Fried Shrimp or Grilled Salmon laid on a bed of Linguine, tossed in a lemon butter and caper sauce.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock
|Spicy Salmon Roll *
|$8.00
|Salmon lover
|$23.00
5pcs salmon sushi w. 1 spicy roll and 1 salmon roll
|Salmon Roll* (GF)
|$7.50
More about COVER 3 Round Rock
COVER 3 Round Rock
2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock
|HONG KONG SALMON
|$23.95
Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen's Kitchen
2250 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock
|Crispy Salmon
|$23.99
roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges
|GF Crispy Salmon
|$23.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|GF Simply Grilled Salmon
|$19.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!