Samosa in Round Rock

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.99
Crushed Samosa topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs
|Onion Samosa (6 pieces)
|$4.99
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made using
samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
|Veg Samosa (2 pieces)
|$4.99
Flaky and crunchy fried samosa are one of the most popular street food snack in Indian cuisine. They feature a pastry-like crust but are filled with savory potatoes and peas for a hearty, delicious snack.