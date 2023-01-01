Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve samosa

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

Samosa Chaat$7.99
Crushed Samosa topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs
Onion Samosa (6 pieces)$4.99
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made using
samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
Veg Samosa (2 pieces)$4.99
Flaky and crunchy fried samosa are one of the most popular street food snack in Indian cuisine. They feature a pastry-like crust but are filled with savory potatoes and peas for a hearty, delicious snack.
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

Samosa$4.99
Flaky Pastry Puffs stuffed with Seasoned Potatoes and Green Peas. Served with Mint & Tamarind Chutney.
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

