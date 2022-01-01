Sashimi in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve sashimi
Sushi NiNi
117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A, Round Rock
|Seared tuna sashimi
|$7.25
|E13 Sashimi Dinner
|$36.99
Chef’s choice of 15pc assorted sashimi
|Tuna sashimi
|$6.99
Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock
|Sashimi Deluxe*salad
|$24.00
15 pcs. Of sashimi.
|Tri Sashimi *w salad
|$20.00
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail with green salad
|Sashimi Lunch **
|$14.00
7 pieces of sashimi with any one roll above.