Spinach and artichoke dip in Round Rock

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pints and Pizza
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.95
Skillet baked cream cheese dip with fresh saute’ spinach & artichoke hearts.
Topped with Mozzarella & Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Served with sliced and seasoned fresh baked bread