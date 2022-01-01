Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Spinach And Artichoke Dip image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Craft & Racked Wine Bar

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
More about Craft & Racked Wine Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pints and Pizza

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.95
Skillet baked cream cheese dip with fresh saute’ spinach & artichoke hearts.
Topped with Mozzarella & Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Served with sliced and seasoned fresh baked bread
More about Warpath Pints and Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Chicken Fried Steaks

Pretzels

Street Tacos

Lobsters

Pies

Chili Dogs

Wonton Soup

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston