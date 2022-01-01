Taco salad in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Taco Salad with Fajita Meat
|$14.50
Taco shell and chicken fajita or beef fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of Chile con queso and jalapenos.
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Tossed salad, your choice of beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes,
sour cream, guacamole.