Taco salad in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants that serve taco salad

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad with Fajita Meat$14.50
Taco shell and chicken fajita or beef fajita with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of Chile con queso and jalapenos.
Taco Salad$12.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
Taco Salad$9.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a side of chile con queso and jalapenos.
More about Santiago’s (TX)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.99
Tossed salad, your choice of beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes,
sour cream, guacamole.
More about MasFajitas
La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla in the shape of a bowl, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & cheese
More about La Margarita Restaurante

