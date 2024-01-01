Tarts in Round Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Round Rock restaurants that serve tarts

Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock

2500 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Tart$9.99
More about Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
Item pic

 

Amy's Ice Creams - Round Rock

2132 North Mays Street Suite 880, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pop Tart$0.00
What’s your favorite Pop Tart flavor? Strawberry Pop Tarts were one of the 4 original Pop Tart flavors to come out in 1967. Our Strawberry Pop Tart ice cream is made from our Cold Press Vanilla ice cream that's been mixed together with strawberry jam and, of course, Strawberry Pop Tarts!
More about Amy's Ice Creams - Round Rock

