Tiramisu in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Pizza Delight

1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$4.00
Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.
More about Pizza Delight
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

PIZZA

Slapbox Pizzicheria

201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.95
Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & rum soaked ladyfingers.
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria

